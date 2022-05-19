Alfa Laval Hires MMMCZCS's Tue Johannessen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has hired maritime decarbonisation expert Tue Johannessen from the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS).

Johannessen is set to join Alfa Laval's energy division as of June 1 with responsibility for business development in fuel cells and energy storage, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Johannessen had been head of maritime application and viability for the MMMCZCS since November 2020, and was a regular presence in online technical discussions of the range of decarbonisation technologies facing the shipping industry. Before that he had served as senior innovation portfolio manager for AP Moller-Maersk.

"I can't wait to meet the new colleagues, get to know the unique technologies and production capabilities and help accelerate an expansion of the existing product lines towards the emerging area of Power-to-X-to-Power and energy storage," Johannessen said in the post.