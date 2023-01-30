New Shell CEO Reorganises Brand Structure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wael Sawan took over as Shell CEO on January 1. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell is reorganising the structure of its brands under new CEO Wael Sawan.

The firm is combining its integrated gas and upstream businesses into a new integrated gas and upstream directorate, and combining the downstream business with renewables and energy solutions into a new downstream and renewables directorate, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The changes will come into effect on July 1.

"I'm making these changes as part of Shell's natural, and continuous, evolution," CEO Wael Sawan said in the statement.

"Our core purpose is to provide energy to our customers, safely and profitably, while helping them, and us, to decarbonise.

"I believe that fewer interfaces mean greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors."

Sawan took over as CEO on January 1.