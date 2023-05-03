Bunker Holding Hires Two Senior Decarbonisation Executives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is based in Middelfart. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has hired two senior executives to help drive its decarbonisation strategy.

Manja Ostertag joined the firm as head of biofuels on April 24, and Maria Skipper Schwenn is set to join as director of environmental, regulatory and public affairs on July 24, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Ostertag was previously director of sales and trading at biofuel producer Renewable Energy Group. A year ago Bunker Holding announced a strategic partnership with Renewable Energy Group, before the firm was subsequently acquired by US oil company Chevron.

Schwenn has worked for Danish Shipping for the past 14 years, serving most recently as executive director for climate, environment and security.

Both new hires will report to Valerie Ahrens, the firm's senior director of new fuels and carbon markets.

The new hires are part of Bunker Holding's strategy to take a leading role in shipping's energy transition, the company said.

"Going forward, Bunker Holding will continue to increase investment in key areas to achieve the Group's ambition to be the market's leading independent facilitator in shipping's transition to low-carbon and new fuels," the company said.

"Among these key focus areas are establishing in-house expertise and advisory capabilities within decarbonization, supporting the establishment of the bunker infrastructure needed to supply low- zero emission fuels, and supporting customers in navigating the EU and IMO energy transition shipping reforms, including compliance with the mandatory carbon markets."