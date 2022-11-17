World News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Financial Accountant in Dublin
Thursday November 17, 2022
The role is based in Peninsula's Dublin office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a financial accountant in Dublin.
The firm is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in a multinational company, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Accounts Payable accounting
- Reconciliations of subledgers and Intercompany Reconciliations
- Analysis of monthly performance of different lines of business
- Monthly reviews of balance sheet accounts
- Assisting on preparation of Statutory Accounts
- Assisting on audit requirements
- Month End Reporting
- Work closely with the Finance Team in Dublin on project work and other duties
For more information, click here.