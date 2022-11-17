BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Financial Accountant in Dublin

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's Dublin office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a financial accountant in Dublin.

The firm is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in a multinational company, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Accounts Payable accounting

Reconciliations of subledgers and Intercompany Reconciliations

Analysis of monthly performance of different lines of business

Monthly reviews of balance sheet accounts

Assisting on preparation of Statutory Accounts

Assisting on audit requirements

Month End Reporting

Work closely with the Finance Team in Dublin on project work and other duties

For more information, click here.