BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Financial Accountant in Dublin

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday November 17, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a financial accountant in Dublin.

The firm is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in a multinational company, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Accounts Payable accounting
  • Reconciliations of subledgers and Intercompany Reconciliations
  • Analysis of monthly performance of different lines of business
  • Monthly reviews of balance sheet accounts
  • Assisting on preparation of Statutory Accounts
  • Assisting on audit requirements
  • Month End Reporting
  • Work closely with the Finance Team in Dublin on project work and other duties

