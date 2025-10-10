Corvus Energy Secures $60 Million Investor Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy. Image Credit: Corvus

Norwegian firm Corvus Energy has secured a $60 million growth capital injection from a group of investors.

The investment will help to accelerate the deployment of its maritime solutions, including fuel cell systems, Corvus said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management led the investor consortium, which also includes Just Climate and J. Lauritzen.

Corvus Energy has delivered over 1,300 hybrid and full electric energy-storage systems (ESS) for shipping.

"The maritime industry is entering a decisive decade for decarbonization, with accelerating demand for clean energy shipping solutions which also deliver cost savings for our customers compared to fossil-based alternatives," Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, said.

"We are excited to welcome this group of international investors as we strengthen our ability to meet surging global demand for zero-emission solutions."