Cargill Continues to Push for Marine CO2 Reductions of 15% by 2020

Cargill continues push to reduce CO2 emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Cargill this week said it would continue to push for CO2 reductions across its fleet and wider operations.

In 2017, Cargill's ocean transportation business reduced its CO2 emissions by 5.7% and committed to achieving a 15% reduction by 2020.

The firm also wants to cut gross greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by 2020 across its global operations.

"We are relatively pleased with our fleet performance this year. We know vessel efficiency can vary considerably due to a host of external factors but the whole team at Cargill is committed to achieving a significant improvement in coming years," said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's ocean transportation business.

"Sustainable shipping can only become a reality if the entire industry pulls in the same direction. The hard work certainly lies ahead of us and we will embrace it."