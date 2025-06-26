BUNKER JOBS: World Kinect Seeks Senior Credit Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with five to seven years of bunker credit or relevant shipping experience, as well as proven experience in managing a team. Image Credit: World Kinect

Global fuels firm World Kinect is seeking to hire a senior credit manager for its APAC marine credit team in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with five to seven years of bunker credit or relevant shipping experience, as well as proven experience in managing a team, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Leadership: Manage and lead the Singapore-based Marine Credit team, comprising credit analysts.

Credit Risk Assessment: Oversee the assessment of credit risk in the Marine portfolio for APAC and the Middle East, ensuring high-quality output and identifying potential concerns.

Credit Management: Handle credit requests and exposures, review credit lines, and assess credit reviews completed by the team.

Stakeholder Engagement: Regularly engage with the Director of Global Marine Credit, the UK Marine Credit team, and global commercial teams.

Market Monitoring: Stay updated on market changes and counterparty news, anticipating their impacts on the Marine portfolio.

Client Interaction: Engage with existing and potential clients through various communication channels, including phone calls, Zoom, face-to-face meetings, office visits, and international travel.

Issue Resolution: Inform senior management of any material collections issues and liaise with the Legal Department on unresolved collection issues.

Aviation Credit Support: Assist the Aviation Credit departments with processing credit requests as needed.

For more information, click here.