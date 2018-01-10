Teekay Shuttle Tanker Concept to Offer "New Level" of Economic and Ecological Performance

Four vessels for Teekay have been ordered under the new concept.

Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) says a new shuttle tanker concept developed by Teekay, in cooperation with Wärtsilä, that offers a new level of economic and ecological performance, and is expected to reduce annual emissions of CO2 equivalents by more than 40 percent.

Four vessels for Teekay have been ordered under the new concept, with the ships set to be built at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) yard in South Korea.

Operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel, the dual-fuel engines will also be able to run on a mixture of LNG and recovered Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC).

Wärtsilä says the vessels will feature a broad assortment of its solutions, "all of which are central to the concept's overall performance gains."

These orders with Wärtsilä are said to be worth in more than €110 million ($131.57 million) and were booked in December 2017 and January 2018.