Bunker Supplier The Hawks Adds Tanker to Maldives Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be used for LSMGO supply in the Maldives. Image Credit: Hussain Aman / The Hawks

Bunker supplier The Hawks has added a marine fuel delivery vessel to its operation in the Maldives.

The company has taken delivery of the bunker tanker Hawks Hatha in Japan, Hussain Aman, the firm's general manager in the Maldives, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The ship will be used for LSMGO supply in the Maldives.

"Hawks Hatha is going to be mobilized to our Maldives operation to do only LSMGO deliveries to our valued clients across all ports in Maldives," Aman said.

"We hope this new edition will further enhance our delivery efficiency across Maldives.

"We all are very excited for her maiden voyage to Maldives."