Monjasa Takes on Ten Trainee Bunker Traders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new intake will start academic modules with the Danish Shipping Academy from September 21. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is taking on the largest number of trainees in three years this year, including ten trainee traders.

12 new trainees are joining the company's offices in Dubai, Panama, Limassol, Singapore, Frederecia and Copenhagen, the company said in an emailed statement Thursday, and will attend academic modules with the Danish Shipping Academy from September 21. Ten of the trainees are to be traders and the remaining two operators.

"The two-year Commercial Shipping Programme provides broad knowledge of the maritime industry and the economic and legal aspects of the business," Tracy Palm, group HR director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Adding the business and cultural understanding that our trainees acquire from the fixed rotations between Monjasa offices, the MOST programme is enjoying more attention and we are receiving more applications."

The job market for bunker traders has been rocky at times this year with some firms laying off staff in the wake of the oil-market collapse, but most of the larger suppliers have expressed willingness to take on more staff from elsewhere.