Seatrium Signs Maritime Decarbonisation Deal With ABS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Seatrium

Engineering firm Seatrium has signed a deal with classification society ABS seeking to collaborate on the decarbonisation of the maritime and offshore sectors.

The two companies signed a three-year technology collaboration agreement at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston this week, Seatrium said in a statement on its website.

The firms will seek to develop and commercialise green retrofit products and services including carbon capture, air lubrication and wind-assisted propulsion.

"Seatrium is making significant strides in our visionary approach to engineering a sustainable, low-carbon energy future," Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, said in the statement.

"This progress is achievable through pivotal industry collaborations with organisations like ABS.

"We are more than just partners; we are natural allies united by a shared mission and driven by a powerful vision for a sustainable future.

"ABS and Seatrium have achieved great successes through our previous collaborations, and we are committed to harnessing our distinct strengths and capabilities to push the boundaries and transform the way we approach decarbonisation, energy transition, and digital transformation."