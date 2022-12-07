Don't Use CII Framework as Benchmark for IMO Decarbonisation Measures: INTERCARGO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is set to discuss its decarbonisation strategy at a meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee in London next week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO should not use its Carbon Intensity Indicator regulation as the basis for future decarbonisation measures, according to dry bulk shipping industry body INTERCARGO.

From January 1 all vessels larger than 5,000 GT will need to have calculated for them a CII rating based on historical data submitted to the IMO. The rating is a calculation of the CO2 the vessel emitted per unit of cargo capacity per nautical mile.

The rating will come as a letter between A and E, with A at the top of the scale, and ratings will be determined on an annual basis. Ships receiving a D rating for three years or an E rating for a single year will need to implement a ship energy efficiency management plan setting out their plans to improve their performance.

While the industry body is 'generally supportive' of it in the short term, this system should not be used as the basis for the IMO's medium-term decarbonisation measures, INTERCARGO said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"During the Association's recent deliberations during its semi-annual meetings, INTERCARGO members expressed their belief that CII cannot be used to achieve the desired decarbonisation goals as under real life operating conditions it will not deliver equitable, transparent and non-distorting emissions reductions," the organisation said.

"A number of factors can have a significant adverse impact on a vessel's CII rating, most of which are outside the vessel's control.

"Examples include adverse weather, voyage distance, port waiting times, port infrastructure, and charterers orders. Paradoxically when considering voyage distances and port waiting times, vessels with longer travel distances can produce more emissions but have a better CII rating when compared to vessels travelling shorter distances and producing less emissions."

The IMO is set to discuss its decarbonisation strategy at a meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee in London next week.