MFA Asks Bunker Suppliers: What Areas of the Industry Require Attention?

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mollet became executive officer of the MFA in October. Image Credit: MFA

The Marine Fuels Alliance (MFA) has launched a survey for bunker suppliers that seeks to identify which areas of the industry require attention.

The results of the survey will be used to inform the direction of the recently formed, supplier-focused industry body that officially launched last year.

"This is an exciting time for the newly formed MFA. As we develop our membership and promote the aims of the alliance, we use this opportunity to ask the global supplier community about their issues and what critical areas they feel require attention," Executive officer Anthony Mollet told Ship & Bunker.

MFA has already set up a number of focus groups within the organization to tackle what it sees as the most pressing issues facing existing and future members.

"The initial meetings of the focus groups have been structured and the agendas set to address specific topics including sanctions & compliance, credit & risk, and managing terms & conditions of contracts," Mollet adds.

"The more we hear from suppliers about what matters to their business and where there are areas of weakness and concern, the faster we can develop the support from our key partners and create the resources and solutions that many urgently require."

The survey is available to both members and non-members now: https://www.marinefuelsalliance.com/survey/