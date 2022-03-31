FuelTrust to Verify Ships' Green Credentials for Isle of Man Ship Registry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners and operators registered with the Isle of Man authorities will be able to use FuelTrust's Bunker Insights service. File Image / Pixabay

Technology company FuelTrust is set to work with the Isle of Man Ship Registry on verifying ships' emissions performance.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Isle of Man registry to use its fuel and emissions digital technology to validate vessels for the flag registry's Green Ship scheme, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Shipowners and operators registered with the Isle of Man authorities will be able to use FuelTrust's Bunker Insights service to predict, measure and authenticate their fleets' emission reductions.

"The advent of low or zero-carbon fuels, each with their own supply chain, is making the bunkering market even more complex.," Darren Shelton, chief product officer at FuelTrust, said in the statement.

"Owners and operators need to demonstrate to charterers, shippers, insurers, financiers and regulators that they are purchasing fuel that delivers against decarbonization targets.

"Digital technologies are required to ensure shipping companies have a validated analysis of their fuel profile and environmental impact."