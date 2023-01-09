BUNKER JOBS: Simms Showers LLP Seeks US-Admitted Maritime Lawyers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Simms Showers serves as lead counsel for major bunker traders and suppliers around the world. Image Credit: Simms Showers

Maritime law firm Simms Showers LLP is seeking to expand its business with new hires qualified in the US.

The firm is seeking to hire partner- counsel- or associate-level lawyers with at least three years of practice experience, a representative told Ship & Bunker last week.

Membership of a US state bar and a background including federal judicial clerkship, law review and/or a top 50 US law school degree are requirements.

The position will be on a remote basis, with no relocation required.

"Simms Showers, LLP serves as lead counsel for major bunker traders and suppliers throughout the world," the representative said.

"Preferred will be lawyers with demonstrated client service and development ability who want to enjoy and grow their practice and better serve their clients and community.

"Compensation ranges from $120,000 to $280,000+, benefits and incentive-based compensation competitive with US national law firms."

For more information and to apply, click here.