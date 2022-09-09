Hydrogen Shipping Firm Wins Chevron Investment in Funding Round

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company produces fuel cell power and hydrogen storage systems for the shipping industry. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime hydrogen technology firm Zero Emission Industries has won investment from firms including US energy producer Chevron in its latest funding round.

The firm's series A funding round closed this week with investments led by Chevron New Energies as well as support from US shipping and logistics company Crowley, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The company produces fuel cell power and hydrogen storage systems for the shipping industry.

"The investments from Chevron and Crowley create an integrated value chain from hydrogen production to power systems to vessels," the company said in the statement.

"This collaboration will drive value for end users and partners alike through simplified and cost effective fuelling and power solutions made specifically for maritime.

"ZEI's technical expertise and innovative approach, combined with strategic partners Chevron and Crowley, will help enable the accelerated deployment of hydrogen technologies across the maritime market to create lower carbon and potentially zero emission power for the industry."