BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Five

Global VLSFO prices declined on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $606.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached the highest level since September 6 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $483.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $736.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.71/bl to $73.46/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3.50/mt to $606.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1/mt to $536/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $590.50/mt, and at Houston they declined by $2/mt to $521/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $2.58/bl from the previous session's close at $70.88/bl as of 7:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $19.43/mt fall in bunker prices.