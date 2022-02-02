Japan's MOL to Install Hard Sail System on Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

After shoreside tests, the system will be installed on the bulker for sea trials. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is set to have a hard sail system installed on one of its new bulkers.

The firm has developed the Wind Challenger system in conjunction with the Oshima Shipyard for a new bulker currently under construction at the Japanese yard, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

After shoreside tests, the system will be installed on the bulker for sea trials. The vessel is due for delivery in the autumn of 2022, and will be used to carry cargoes for Tohoku Electric Power Co.

"MOL have been promoting the Wind Challenger Project to harness wind as a propulsive force for merchant ships," the company said in the statement.

"The additional propulsion power from wind can reduce a vessel's greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 5% to 8% compared to conventional ships of the same class."