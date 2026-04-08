VPS Sees Commercial Case for B100 Strengthen Amid Middle East Conflict

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS has seen very few technical issues with B100. Image Credit: VPS

The commercial case for bunkering B100 biofuel is expected to strengthen as disruption linked to the Middle East conflict continues to tighten distillate markets, according to global testing firm VPS.

Supply constraints tied to reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz have tightened the availability of marine distillates, Paul Hoather, sales manager at VPS UK, said in a report on its website on Wednesday.

Combined with higher insurance costs, this has pushed prices higher, with around 1.15 million b/d of middle distillates estimated to be impacted.

This has narrowed the price gap with biofuels, making FAME-based B100 increasingly competitive on a voyage-cost basis despite a higher nominal price per tonne.

Emissions benefits also support compliance with FuelEU Maritime, reducing carbon-related costs.

Hoather said uptake is rising, although blends such as B30 remain more common due to lower operational risk.

Operational Considerations Remain Key

The company stressed that fuel testing is critical when using B100, given risks linked to oxidation, water absorption and microbial growth.

Its APS-FAME testing service provides additional analysis beyond ISO 8217:2024 to assess fuel stability, contamination and overall suitability.

“ B100 should be introduced after tanks have been drained and flushed

VPS added that operational readiness is essential when introducing B100.

It recommends thorough tank cleaning and flushing prior to use to minimise water content and microbial risks, alongside compatibility checks across fuel system components.

The firm also cautioned against onboard blending where possible, noting that FAME’s higher solvency can mobilise tank residues and strain purification systems during initial use.

Where blending is unavoidable, gradual introduction and close monitoring of fuel quality and engine performance are required.