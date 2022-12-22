BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 22, 2022

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Identifying and approaching new potential key customers
  • Developing and sustaining existing key customers
  • Developing a thorough understanding of the key customers' needs and requirements and preparing customized solutions
  • Being the driving and executing force of Dan-Bunkering's Key Account Program
  • Frontrunner on contract management
  • Joint customer approach with Dan-Bunkering's risk management department

