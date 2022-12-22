World News
BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager
Thursday December 22, 2022
The job advertisement does not specify the location for the role. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Identifying and approaching new potential key customers
- Developing and sustaining existing key customers
- Developing a thorough understanding of the key customers' needs and requirements and preparing customized solutions
- Being the driving and executing force of Dan-Bunkering's Key Account Program
- Frontrunner on contract management
- Joint customer approach with Dan-Bunkering's risk management department
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.