BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Key Account Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job advertisement does not specify the location for the role. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a key account manager.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identifying and approaching new potential key customers

Developing and sustaining existing key customers

Developing a thorough understanding of the key customers' needs and requirements and preparing customized solutions

Being the driving and executing force of Dan-Bunkering's Key Account Program

Frontrunner on contract management

Joint customer approach with Dan-Bunkering's risk management department

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.