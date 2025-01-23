Trump Administration Designates Houthis as 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday adding the Houthis, or Ansar Allah, to the foreign terrorist organisation list. Image Credit: White House

The new Trump Administration has designated Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organisation.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday adding the Houthis, or Ansar Allah, to the foreign terrorist organisation list, the White House said in a statement on its website.

The Houthi movement had been added to the list before by President Trump in January 2021, with this decision then being reversed by the Biden Administration.

The Houthis have launched regular attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over the past year in response to the war in Gaza, prompting most leading shipping companies to avoid the region and refrain from using the Suez Canal. This has pushed up bunker consumption and freight rates as ships are forced to take longer voyages around Africa.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza, the Houthi movement has announced it will restrict its attacks to Israeli-flagged or wholly Israeli-owned ships. But shipping companies have yet to announce a return to using the Suez Canal.

"Under President Trump, it is now the policy of the United States to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the Houthis' capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on US personnel and civilians, US partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea," the White House said.