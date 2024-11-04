NSI Hires Two New Brokers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NSI has added 2 new brokers and 1 to its administration team. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker brokerage Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI) today announced the hire of two new bunker brokers, Kido Kimihiro and Jenin Jacob.

“Many of you will already know Kido from his time at Toyota Tsusho where he was Head of the London office for a number of years. He was previously the Trading Manager in their Singapore HQ. Prior to this he spent many years with Consort Bunkers,” NSI said in an emailed statement today.

“Kido has a vast wealth of knowledge of Asian bunker markets and is a welcome addition to the team providing specialist expertise in key ports.”

Jacob, meanwhile, was said to be joining NSI following a previous career as a bunker trader with special focus on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent bunker markets.

In addition to the new brokers, it was announced that Emelyn Mendegoria has also joined NSI as an administrator.

“Emelyn joins us as part of our administration team tasked with streamlining processes and aiding brokers in their day to day admin tasks,” NSI said.