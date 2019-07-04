Performance of 0.5% Sulfur Fuel in Asian Market 'Generally Good', Says VPS

Ian Crutchley (left), VPS account manager, talks to participant at IMO2020 seminar. Image credit/Ship&Bunker

IMO200 grade fuels that are commercially available are shaping up well in the market, fuel testing agency Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has said.

In a presentation given in London, VPS commerical director Steve Bee said that users in the Asian market have had few complaints to date.

"People are generally happy with the performance of these fuels," Bee said.

He said the data from fuel samples shows large variances within regions but that fuels from individual suppliers were consistent from a quality perspective.

Bee added that the energy levels of the 0.5% sulfur fuels are "very similar to distillates".

China moved ahead of the global bunker market by imposing a 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker consumed by ships operating in its territorial waters from the start of this year.

The global market catches up from the start of 2020 when all shipping must conform to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) fuel standard unless equipment to control emissions is installed onboard.

VPS ran a seminar on fuel quality issues and IMO2020 in London this week.