Henkel Turns to DHL's Book & Claim for CO2 Emission Cuts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will see sustainable biofuels power most of Henkel’s ocean freight in 2025. Image Credit: DHL

Consumer goods firm Henkel is adopting logistics firm DHL Global Forwarding’s book & claim system to cut CO2 emissions from ocean freight through biofuel insetting.

Under a new agreement, the majority of Henkel’s ocean freight in 2025 will move under DHL’s GoGreen Plus programme, with waste-based biofuels replacing conventional marine fuels on vessels operated by DHL’s carrier partners, DHL said in a press release on Wednesday.

Through the book and claim system, Henkel will receive the verified well-to-wake emissions reductions - an estimated 4,700 mt of CO2e compared to conventional marine fuels.

The mechanism ensures Henkel benefits from the carbon savings even if its containers are not physically transported on biofuel-powered ships.

The partnership will cover around 9,000 TEUs of ocean freight.

By scaling up the use of biofuels, DHL and Henkel are not only cutting scope 3 emissions but also sending a strong demand signal to expand the market for low-carbon shipping solutions.