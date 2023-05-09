BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their level at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to recover at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing for a second session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9/mt to $574/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since May 3. The G20-HSFO Index gained $3.50/mt to $480/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $13/mt to $780.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.71/bl to $77.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8/mt to $569.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5/mt to $533/mt, at Fujairah they gained $10.50/mt to $565.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $17/mt to $540/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.80/bl at $76.21/bl as of 10:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.02/mt fall in bunker prices.