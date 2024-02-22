Container Line Scrubber Savings Reach $13 Billion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container segment saved $3.6 billion last year alone from its use of scrubbers. Image Credit: Sea-Intelligence

Total savings by the container segment from installing scrubbers to allow them to continue burning cheaper HSFO have now reached $13 billion, according to new research.

The container lines reached the $13 billion scrubber savings mark this month, consultancy Sea-Intelligence said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Some $3.6 billion of those savings were achieved last year alone.

"This development is an indication that the shipping industry is indeed motivated by regulatory initiatives which costs them money," the company said in the statement.

"However, it also shows that the monetary motivation may not always lead to the outcome some proponents of regulation believe.

"Instead of switching to low sulphur fuel, it is more cost-effective to use regular fuel in combination with scrubbers – a solution that is fully compliant with the regulations."