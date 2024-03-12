New Name for Burando Maritime Services After Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is now operating under the name Burando Atlantic Group. File Image / Pixabay

Rotterdam-based Burando Maritime Services is now operating under a new name following its acquisition of Atlantic Horizon Group last year.

The firm is now operating under the name Burando Atlantic Group, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company acquired shipping, marine fuels and ship supplies firm Atlantic Horizon Group in September.

Atlantic Horizon was involved in international and domestic shipping, marine fuel and lubricant supply as well as the provision of ship supplies.

"Our revamped image reflects our commitment to providing maritime services for sustainable shipping," Burando said in the post.

"With four key divisions, we support our industry target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are focused on gradually lowering our own emission footprint while we're dedicated to helping our clients' businesses move forward."