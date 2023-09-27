Burando Maritime Services Acquires Bunker Supplier Atlantic Horizon Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Burando Maritime Services is based in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Rotterdam-based Burando Maritime Services has acquired shipping, marine fuels and ship supplies firm Atlantic Horizon Group.

The company will now operate under the name Burando Atlantic Group, Burando said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Atlantic Horizon is involved in international and domestic shipping, marine fuel and lubricant supply as well as the provision of ship supplies.

"By pooling expertise and resources, the combined company will enhance its ability to serve customers," Burando said in the post.

"Burando views the acquisition of Atlantic, with its fleet of 10 inland vessels and 2 sea vessels, as a significant step forward.

"This acquisition enables Burando to substantially expand its existing fleet of inland vessels and achieve further growth in its maritime activities initiated in 2022.

"This acquisition reinforces Burando's position as a prominent player in the maritime sector, with the combined revenue of the resulting combination expected to be approximately EUR 2+ billion."