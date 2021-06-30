MOL Unit Launches Car Carrier Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship bunkered the biofuel at Flushing. File Image / Pixabay

Euro Marine Logistics, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping firm MOL, has started a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its car carriers.

The company recently bunkered about 370 mt of biofuel supplied by GoodFuels at Flushing onto the car carrier City of Oslo, MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"The GoodFuels biofuel can be used on vessels without changing engine specifications, which has the potential to become an environment-friendly alternative fuel," MOL said in the statement.

MOL is involved in a range of alternative fuel technology projects including LNG, biofuels and wind power as part of its GHG emissions reduction strategy.