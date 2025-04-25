US Puts Chinese-Polish Shipping Firm Chipolbrok on Controlled Carrier List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Such carriers are subject to increased regulatory oversight by the Commission. Image Credit: Chipolbrok

The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has classified the Chinese-Polish joint venture Chipolbrok as a controlled carrier of the Chinese government and added it to the commission's Controlled Carrier List.

FMC's review revealed that the Chinese government exerts greater control over the company's corporate structure and commercial activities than its Polish partner, FMC said in a statement on its website.

Founded in 1951 by the governments of China and Poland—each holding a 50% stake—Chipolbrok was established as a dedicated carrier between the two countries. It has since expanded its operations globally.

With Chipolbrok added to the FMC's Controlled Carrier List, the authority will closely monitor the carrier's operations, pricing, and compliance with US regulations.

The list includes shipping companies operating in US-foreign trades that the FMC determines are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by foreign governments.

Such carriers are subject to increased regulatory oversight by the Commission.

Chinese companies such as COSCO and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) are already on the list.