Malik Supply to Open Dubai Office in January 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm’s Dubai office will be led by Christoffer Edwards, who will relocate to Dubai to head the new team. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is set to open a new office in Dubai in January 2026, strengthening its presence in one of the world’s key maritime hubs.

This move will allow the firm to strengthen links with markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, while enabling stronger service to regional customers, Malik Supply said in a statement on its website on Monday.

“As part of the expansion, Senior Trader Christoffer Edwards will relocate to Dubai at the end of the year to prepare for the launch and take on his new role as Sales Manager, heading the team that will form the new office,” it said.

Edwards is currently based in Denmark with Malik Supply.

“With Dubai’s position as a central hub for shipping and trading, having a permanent presence allows our traders to engage more directly with both customers and suppliers in the region," Kristian Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Malik Supply, said.

“It will give us stronger insight, faster response, and the ability to capture opportunities as they arise.”

The company also plans to add traders with regional knowledge over the coming months.