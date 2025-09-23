BIMCO Advances Work on Biofuels Clause for Time Charter Parties

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BIMCO is drafting a new time charter clause on the use of biofuels and seeking industry feedback. Image Credit: BIMCO

Shipping industry body BIMCO's subcommittee is drafting a new biofuels clause for time charter parties to give shipowners and charterers clear contractual guidance on their use.

The clause aims to address both technical and legal issues in line with international standards, supporting the industry's transition to low-carbon fuels, BIMCO said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The drafting group - which includes shipowners, charterers, bunker suppliers and P&I clubs - has been focusing on matters such as fuel specifications, sustainability certification, consumption warranties, and how the clause interacts with existing speed and consumption provisions.

Practical issues, including biofuel storage, sampling and testing have also been discussed, with recommendations to limit onboard storage.

The text is being developed to remain flexible for different biofuel types and blends, including those blends with above 30% biocomponent that may trigger additional regulatory requirements.

BIMCO is now inviting wider industry feedback through a sounding board, offering stakeholders the chance to review and comment on the draft clause before its finalisation