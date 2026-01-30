China-France Shipping Corridor Seeks to Establish Alternative Fuel Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The corridor plans to support supply chains for alternative marine fuels such as LNG, bio-LNG, green ammonia and green hydrogen. File Image / Pixabay

A planned green shipping corridor between France and China aims to develop alternative marine fuel supply chains along a key Asia-Europe trade route.

France's Haropa Port has signed a strategic agreement with Zhejiang Provincial Seaport Group to support the creation of what the partners describe as the first green shipping corridor linking the two countries, Haropa Port said in a press release on Wednesday.

The agreement also involves Bureau Veritas, the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, shipping company MSC and terminal operator Terminal Investment Limited.

Signed recently in Hangzhou, the framework focuses on the trade route between Haropa Port and Ningbo Zhoushan Port, the world's largest port by total cargo tonnage. China is Haropa Port's largest trading partner, accounting for around 30% of its container traffic.

Under the agreement, the partners will work to establish supply chains for alternative marine fuels such as LNG, bio-LNG, green ammonia and green hydrogen, alongside shore power, terminal electrification and lower-emission hinterland transport options.

The agreement also provides scope to explore pilot projects involving onboard carbon capture.