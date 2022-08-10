MOL Studies Combination of Hard Sails and Rotor Sails for 20% Emissions Reduction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship, to be built by Oshima Shipbuilding, will carry wood pellet shipments for Enniva Inc. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is considering equipping one of its bulkers with a combination of a hard sail wind propulsion system and rotor sails, with emissions savings estimated at as much as 20%.

The firm will add a Wind Challenger hard sail system to a bulker to be operated by MOL Drybulk upon its delivery in 2024, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The ship, to be built by Oshima Shipbuilding, will carry wood pellet shipments for Enniva Inc.

The firm is also studying the feasibility of adding rotor sails from Anemoi Marine Technologies to the vessel as well. The combination of the hard sail and rotor sails could reduce the vessel's emissions by as much as 20% on average, according to the company's estimates.

Wind propulsion systems allow ships to consume less bunker fuel and lower their emissions, and this technology is growing in popularity as regulations start to be imposed on the shipping industry's carbon footprint.

"For years, Enviva and MOL have engaged in discussions to improve the efficiency of marine transportation through a contract for the shipping of wood pellets in Atlantic waters," MOL said in the statement.

"In recent years, there has been a need to reduce the environmental impact of the entire supply chain.

"As we entered into a partnership in March 2021 with the aim of realizing an environmentally friendly bulk carrier, we have been considering the introduction of energy-saving technology and this is a culmination of our studies so far."