Methanex Corporation Hires Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Roger Strevens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Strevens had previously worked for Wallenius Wilhelmsen since February 2006. Image Credit: Roger Strevens / LinkedIn

Roger Strevens has stepped down from a 19-year career at Wallenius Wilhelmsen to join Methanex Corporation.

Strevens has joined the firm as director of low-carbon regulation and advocacy as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Strevens had previously worked for Wallenius Wilhelmsen since February 2006, serving most recently as vice president for regulatory and environmental affairs.

In June 2014 he founded the Trident Alliance, an initiative seeking to ensure a level playing-field for sulfur regulations in the shipping industry.

"Methanex, the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol, has created an awesomely talented Low Carbon Solutions team to capitalise on its huge low carbon methanol opportunities (not least of which lies in the shipping industry!)," Strevens said in the post.

"I'm moving from the demand to the supply side of green energy.

"My new role with Methanex is so exciting because I can help to bring those worlds closer together.

"Regulation is the key driver in making that happen - the sense of purpose is huge."