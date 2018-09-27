Cockett Group Announces Several New Global Appointments

Cem Saral, CEO, Cockett Group. Image Credit: Cockett

Cockett Group today has announced the additional of several new hires at its various offices around the globe.

Among those is the appointment of Marcelo Brasil as Branch Manager for Brazil, while Andrew Lade has been appointed Branch Manager for UK & Netherlands.

Amar Vyas has been appointed as Regional Credit Manager for USA and Western Europe, while multiple new names have been added to the supplier’s trading teams and related other roles.

“We are pleased to add new members to our commercial teams as the Group’s global activities on marine and petroleum products continue to expand and we further support management of the Group with the addition of Marcelo, Andrew and Amar,” said Cem Saral, Cockett Group CEO.

Those joining the supplier’s trading teams include Raffaella Benvenuto (Netherlands), Katerina Sarakioti (Greece), Esrick Bull (South Africa), Anne Kathrine Bergmann (UK), Robert Rosano (USA), Jinni Lew (Singapore), Kenny Kiang (Singapore), Xin Yuan Pang (Singapore), Neide Santos Soares (Brazil) and Prashant Dixit (India).

New personnel in various operations and trade support roles include Manos Karapas (Netherlands), Paolo Valmeo (UAE), Kaycee Moral (UAE), Lorena Liu (China), Sarah Zhang (China), Vladmir Teixeira de Jesus (Brazil) and Mario Santos de Souza (Brazil).

Cockett made a similar raft of announcements in February.