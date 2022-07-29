GTT Reports Strong Demand for LNG-Fuelled Tonnage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG-fuelled ship demand is still rising despite current high gas prices. File Image / Pixabay

Liquefied gas technology firm GTT has reported strong demand for LNG-fuelled tonnage in the first half of the year, based on its orders.

The firm, which produces membrane containment systems for LNG tanks, received 38 orders for LNG-fuelled ships in the first half of 2022, it said in a results statement on Thursday.

"The first half is also promising for LNG as fuel, with 38 orders already placed, well above last year's level," Philippe Berterottiere, CEO of GTT, said in the statement.

"In addition, the growing number of mid-sized container ships in our order book is evidence of our enlarged market share in this sector.

"In order to meet the needs of the market, new shipyards have been marketing our technologies since the first half of the year."

Earlier this month classification society DNV reported a total of 83 LNG-fuelled ships were ordered in the second quarter of this year, a quarterly record.