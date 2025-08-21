Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Mandarin-Speaking Trader in Hong Kong
Thursday August 21, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, a transferable client portfolio from the region and strong Mandarin and English. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering
Marine fuel trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, a transferable client portfolio from the region and strong Mandarin and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing operations.
- Locate, develop, and manage a personal customer portfolio, primarily in China and Hong Kong, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
- Handle end-to-end trade cycle: from trading and fixture/post-fixture operations to delivery and payment collection.
- Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to ensure competitive trading performance.
- Support monthly KPIs and assist in reaching team and office targets.
- Assist with procurement and sourcing of bunkers for the Chinese market.
- Report to the General Manager of the Singapore office and collaborate with the wider trading team.
For more information, click here.