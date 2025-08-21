BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Mandarin-Speaking Trader in Hong Kong

Thursday August 21, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, a transferable client portfolio from the region and strong Mandarin and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing operations.
  • Locate, develop, and manage a personal customer portfolio, primarily in China and Hong Kong, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
  • Handle end-to-end trade cycle: from trading and fixture/post-fixture operations to delivery and payment collection.
  • Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to ensure competitive trading performance.
  • Support monthly KPIs and assist in reaching team and office targets.
  • Assist with procurement and sourcing of bunkers for the Chinese market.
  • Report to the General Manager of the Singapore office and collaborate with the wider trading team.

For more information, click here.

