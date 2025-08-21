BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Mandarin-Speaking Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, a transferable client portfolio from the region and strong Mandarin and English. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering

Marine fuel trading firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of bunker trading experience, a transferable client portfolio from the region and strong Mandarin and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing operations.

Locate, develop, and manage a personal customer portfolio, primarily in China and Hong Kong, including ship owners, operators, and charterers.

Handle end-to-end trade cycle: from trading and fixture/post-fixture operations to delivery and payment collection.

Monitor market trends and supply chain developments to ensure competitive trading performance.

Support monthly KPIs and assist in reaching team and office targets.

Assist with procurement and sourcing of bunkers for the Chinese market.

Report to the General Manager of the Singapore office and collaborate with the wider trading team.

