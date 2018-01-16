Clean Arctic Alliance Praises EU Parliament's Latest Step Toward HFO-Free Arctic

The EU Parliament passed a resolution on international ocean governance.

File Image / Pixabay

The Clean Arctic Alliance today welcomed the passing of the resolution by the EU Parliament on international ocean governance in the context of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, specifically, its stated committent toward banning the use of HFO in the arctic.

"The EU parliament's position is further evidence that heavy fuel oil use in the Arctic is no longer acceptable - its presence in the Antarctic has been prohibited for some years, and last year the International Maritime Organization began moves towards its phase out," said Dr. Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance.

"It is now imperative that the risks associated with burning HFO and carrying HFO fuel are eliminated in the Arctic."

“ The EU parliament's position is further evidence that heavy fuel oil use in the Arctic is no longer acceptable Dr. Sian Prior, Lead Advisor, Clean Arctic Alliance

The development comes just days after the sinking of Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in what Japanese authorities have called the worst oil ship disaster in decades.

Faig Abbasov, shipping officer at Transport & Environment, member of Clean Arctic Alliance, adding comment today, said: "the collision and ensuing environmental disaster in the East China Sea in the past two weeks is yet another reminder that ships are not immune against accidents. Taking stock of this unfortunate event, the IMO must expedite the work on addressing HFO risks in the Arctic with the view of banning it for on-board use and carriage in fuel tanks."