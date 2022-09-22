Cargo Owner Group Targeting Zero-Carbon Shipping by 2040 Adds Ten New Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group has now doubled its initial member count to 19 companies. File Image / Pixabay

Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels, the group targeting net-zero emission shipping by 2040, has added ten new members.

The group has now doubled its initial member count to 19 companies, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The new members are Beiersdorf, Dupont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips, REI Co-op, Sisley, and Target.

The organisation, facilitated by the Aspen Institute, was launched last year with a group of companies signing up to the aim of using only vessels running on zero-carbon fuels by 2040.

The group's initial backers were Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, IKEA, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo, and Unilever.

"In less than a year, coZEV has changed the narrative surrounding decarbonization in maritime shipping," Dan Porterfield, CEO of the Aspen Institute, said in the statement.

"Through coZEV, cargo owners are kickstarting a clean energy transition in this critical industry, and the Aspen Institute is proud to support them and help enable their success."