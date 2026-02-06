Fratelli Cosulich Launches New Methanol Bunker Tanker in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is designed in a way to allow future retrofitting to methanol propulsion. Image Credit: Fratelli

Global marine fuels supplier Fratelli Cosulich has launched a new bunker tanker capable of supplying methanol alongside conventional marine fuels in China.

The 7,990-dwt vessel, Anna Cosulich, was launched into the water for the first time at a ceremony at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Anna Cosulich is the first of the four methanol-ready IMO type II tankers for Cosulich Marine Energy.

The methanol-ready notation indicates the ship has been designed to allow future conversion to methanol propulsion.

While notations like these are becoming more common, actual conversions so far remain rare within the industry.

Last year, Fratelli Cosulich sent one of its methanol bunker tankers to Singapore on charter to TFG Marine.