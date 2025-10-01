Houthis Claim Ship at Risk of Sinking After Gulf of Aden Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An 11,800 Dwt vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, resulting in fire. Image Source: EOS Risk Group

Yemen’s Houthi movement said it was behind Monday’s attack on the Dutch-flagged carrier Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden, warning the vessel is now in danger of sinking.

The group's spokesperson claimed in a social media post on Tuesday that its forces fired a cruise missile that struck the multi-purpose carrier.

“The operation resulted in a direct hit on the ship, which caught fire and is now at risk of sinking,” as per the post.

The Minervagracht came under attack about 128 nautical miles south-east of Aden at 12:51 PM UTC on Monday, as per the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

“This is the same vessel that reported a near-miss in the Gulf of Aden on 23 Sept, Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said in a recent social media post.

“This is the 3rd successful Houthi engagement in 2025 out of 5 attempts, including the sinking of MAGIC SEAS and ETERNITY C in the Red Sea in July.”

Commercial shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has been repeatedly targeted by the Houthis in recent years.

This has forced ships to take a longer route around Africa instead of the Suez Canal, resulting in higher bunker consumption.