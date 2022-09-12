Logistics Firm Takes Offsets From Hapag-Lloyd's Use of Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is aiming for carbon neutrality from 2045. File Image / Pixabay

France-based Bolloré Logistics is offering its customers offsets for the emissions impact of their shipments, generated through Hapag-Lloyd's use of biofuels in its fleet.

The firm has signed a deal with Hapag-Lloyd for an offset allowance equivalent to 100 TEU per week shipped on vessels running on biofuel, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The deal started on September 1.

"Bolloré Logistics is a leader in global maritime transport. Decarbonising the maritime transport sector is essential," Irwin Lefebvre, the company's ocean procurement director, said in the statement.

"This is why we have committed on the purchase of advanced biofuels, encouraging the sector to divert from fossil fuels and enabling our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their transport.

"This partnership reflects our determination to head in this direction for the long term and drive the switch to more sustainable transport solutions."

Hapag-Lloyd is aiming for carbon neutrality from 2045, and plans to cut its fleet's carbon intensity by 30% from 2019's levels by 2030.