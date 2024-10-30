Klaveness Combination Carriers To Install its First Wind Assisted Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two eSAIL suction wings from bound4blue to be installed on newbuilding set for delivery in Q3 2026. Image Credit: KCC

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) today said it was making its first foray into the use of wind assisted propulsion systems (WASPs) having decided to fit two suction wings on one of its upcoming new builds.

Agreement for the work has been reached with Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, who will install two eSAILs from bound4blue on the third of its CABU III newbuildings set for delivery in Q3 2026.

The two eSAILs will be fitted at the bow of the vessel to enable efficient port operations, KCC noted.

At 24-meters in height, they are currently the world's largest planned suction wings besting plans for 22-metre units anounced only last week by shipping firm Amasus.

For bound4blue, the order marks its first newbuild project in China.

Technically a ‘wing’ rather than a sail, unlike other forms of wind propulsion system such as rotor sails, suction wings work by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate propulsion. Bound4blue claims fuel savings of 40% are possible while the system is in use.

“This technology has large potential for reducing carbon emissions and is expected to become an important lever for the industry to reach its decarbonization targets,” said CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, Engebret Dahm.