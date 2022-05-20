Cruise Firm Carnival Joins Research Group MMMCZCS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival has been a significant early adopter of LNG bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS).

The centre's aims closely align with Carnival's own goal of net-zero emissions for its ship operations by 2050, the cruise company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Carnival has been a significant early adopter of LNG bunkering, with 11 LNG-fuelled ships joining its fleet by 2025. The firm is also investigating biofuels, large-scale batteries and fuel cells, as well as equipping more than 45% of its fleet with shore power connections, it said.

"Carnival Corporation remains focused on its commitment and efforts to establish a pathway to decarbonization, as part of its longer-term sustainability plan and vision," the company said in the statement.

"This includes goals and aspirations for 2030 and beyond that are guided by six critical sustainability focus areas, including climate action; circular economy; sustainable tourism; good health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion; and biodiversity and conservation.

"Among these priorities, the company and its brands have committed to reducing carbon emission intensity by 40% by 2030 and have long-term aspirations to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050."