Safe Bulkers Completes 18 Scrubber Installations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has agreed five further scrubber installations for four of its current Capesize vessels and one more expected to join its fleet in August. Image Credit: Safe Bulkers

Dry bulk shipping firm Safe Bulkers has completed scrubber installations on 18 of its ships.

A total of 18 ships out of the company's fleet of 42 bulkers had scrubbers installed as of July 22, the company said in an earnings report this week.

The firm has agreed five further scrubber installations for four of its current Capesize vessels and one more expected to join its fleet in August.

The company is also investing about $2.2 million this year in adding low-friction pains and energy-saving devices to some of its vessels during dry-dockings. These were installed on four vessels in the first half of the year, and two more are due to be retrofitted later this year.