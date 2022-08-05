World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior Group Strategy Associate in Denmark
Friday August 5, 2022
The role could be based either in the company's Middelfart or Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate for its group strategy office in Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position as a consultant or executive assistant, preferably in an international company, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday. The role could be based either in Middelfart or Copenhagen.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Strategy development and execution
- Corporate development
- Project management
- Administrative and financial follow-up/analysis
Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm, with about 30 million mt/year in sales volumes.
