BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior Group Strategy Associate in Denmark

Friday August 5, 2022

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate for its group strategy office in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position as a consultant or executive assistant, preferably in an international company, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday. The role could be based either in Middelfart or Copenhagen.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Strategy development and execution
  • Corporate development
  • Project management
  • Administrative and financial follow-up/analysis

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm, with about 30 million mt/year in sales volumes.

