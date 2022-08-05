BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior Group Strategy Associate in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based either in the company's Middelfart or Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate for its group strategy office in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position as a consultant or executive assistant, preferably in an international company, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday. The role could be based either in Middelfart or Copenhagen.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Strategy development and execution

Corporate development

Project management

Administrative and financial follow-up/analysis

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm, with about 30 million mt/year in sales volumes.

For more information and to apply, click here.