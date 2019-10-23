BLUE Acquires Tolson's 20|20 Marine Energy Consultancy

BLUE Insight to be headed by Adrian Tolson. Image Credit: BLUE

20|20 Marine Energy, the consultancy founded in 2015 by bunker industry veteran Adrian Tolson, has been acquired by UK-based BLUE.

Perhaps best known within the marine space for the PR services it has offered since it launched over a decade ago, BLUE has since grown into a business, brand and communications consultancy for the marine and energy markets.

Following the acquisition, 20|20 Marine Energy will be renamed BLUE Insight and operate alongside BLUE's Inspire and Engage practices, which provide its brand building, and PR and communications services respectively.

BLUE Insight will be led by Tolson, in turn giving BLUE a physical presence in North America.

“ The acquisition of 20|20 significantly expands our commercial advisory and consulting capabilities Alisdair Pettigrew, Managing Director, BLUE

"The acquisition of 20|20 significantly expands our commercial advisory and consulting capabilities and is wholly aligned with our ambition to provide clients with in-depth knowledge and influence in order to thrive in the transformational marine and energy markets. Ultimately, we want to work with clients at the most important points on their commercial and corporate journey," said Alisdair Pettigrew, Managing Director, BLUE.

"Importantly, we will also provide clients, as well as the wider industry with access to market research and reports, which will give them in-depth insight on key trends and developments that are impacting the marine and energy markets; from new regulations that are influencing future fuels and the marine energy supply chain, to the drive for decarbonisation. This access to information, and insight will be invaluable in shaping decision making and increasing competitive advantage in this transformative time for our industry."

Adding his own comments to the move, Tolson said that becoming part of BLUE is a "natural fit" for his firm.

"Critically, it also creates the opportunity to evolve the longevity of our relationship with clients, linking the development of commercial strategy with wider brand and reputation building work, which is fundamental in driving competitive advantage and delivering against business objectives," he said.