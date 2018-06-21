BLUE Communications Marks 10 Year Anniversary

BLUE directors Nick Blythe (l), Amie Pascoe (c), and Alisdair Pettigrew (r). Image Credit: BLUE Communications

Marine and energy PR firm BLUE Communications Wednesday marked its milestone 10 year anniversary with an event in London.

Co-founded in 2008 by Alisdair Pettigrew and Nick Blythe, the pioneering company has made its mark in history as the first of its kind to offer dedicated PR and communications expertise to the bunker industry. The company currently counts the global physical supplier Bomin Group, biofuels pioneer Goodfuels, scrubber manufacturer LAB, and credit reporting company Infospectrum amongst its roster of over 35 clients.

Many in the industry will also know Pettigrew for another industry first; he was the driving force behind the world's first ever environmentally focused marine fuel conference, Marine Fuel Sustainability, held in San Fransisco in 2005. The project subsequently grew into the critically acclaimed SustainableShipping.com.

“ The way we work with organizations and position them by building reputation from the brand up is genuinely different from other PR companies Alisdair Pettigrew, Managing Director, BLUE Communications

Since founding BLUE, Pettigrew and Blythe have witnessed a level of industry change that a decade ago would have seemed unthinkable to many, including the introduction of various ECA zones and other emissions regulations, and most recently the industry pledge to phase out maritime shipping emissions entirely.

In that time BLUE has grown into a 22-person strong global PR and communications consultancy covering both the marine and wider energy markets.

And while many other firms have naturally followed in BLUE's footsteps, Pettigrew says that today his company still presents a unique offering.

"The way we work with organizations and position them by building reputation from the brand up is genuinely different from other PR companies," he says.

"And unlike some of our competitors, who have publishing and event divisions that I believe can create conflicts of interest, we are only focused on PR and communications consultancy."

UK-headquartered BLUE Communications has offices in Oxford and London.