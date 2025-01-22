U-Ming Expands into LNG Market in Partnership with K-Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

U-Ming seeks to expand its shipping portfolio beyond dry bulkers and tankers to include LNG carriers. Image Credit: U-Ming

Taiwan’s shipowner U-Ming has teamed up with Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen (K-Line) to expand LNG transport.

The two companies will form a joint venture focused on LNG carrier operations, U-Ming said in a statement on its website.

As part of the collaboration, U-Ming and K-Line have jointly invested in a 174,000 m3 LNG carrier, currently under construction at South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.

Through this partnership, U-Ming seeks to expand its shipping portfolio beyond dry bulkers and tankers to include LNG carriers.

The company currently operates a fleet of various ship types, including Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax.

The LNG carrier equipped with dual-fuel engines will be delivered by 2026.

“Both companies will also focus on exploring more long-term and stable cooperation opportunities to further improve the operational efficiency and financial performance of both companies.”